Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.02 and last traded at $9.9950, with a volume of 832647 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Xeris Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered Xeris Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on Xeris Biopharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Xeris Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xeris Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.92.

Xeris Biopharma Trading Up 0.1%

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.33 and its 200-day moving average is $6.27. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.18 and a beta of 0.21.

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $67.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 million. As a group, analysts predict that Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Xeris Biopharma news, Director Dawn Halkuff sold 42,500 shares of Xeris Biopharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total transaction of $309,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,200. The trade was a 26.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 42,232 shares of Xeris Biopharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total transaction of $334,477.44. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 219,188 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,968.96. This represents a 16.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 207,732 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,437 over the last quarter. 4.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xeris Biopharma

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XERS. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma in the first quarter worth $57,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma in the first quarter worth $60,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma in the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 913.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 15,678 shares in the last quarter. 42.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xeris Biopharma Company Profile

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company offers Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia pediatric and adult patients; Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

Further Reading

