NexGen Energy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:NXE)

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 29,814 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 90% compared to the typical volume of 15,684 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NexGen Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NexGen Energy by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,021,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,076,000 after purchasing an additional 144,742 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 79,314 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 178.9% during the 1st quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 1,043,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,684,000 after buying an additional 669,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,045,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,535,000 after buying an additional 1,299,255 shares during the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

NexGen Energy Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of NXE stock traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $8.66. 7,714,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,454,891. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.63 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.55 and a 200 day moving average of $7.12. NexGen Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NexGen Energy ( NYSE:NXE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). As a group, research analysts forecast that NexGen Energy will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research raised NexGen Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a research note on Friday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Our Latest Report on NXE

NexGen Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.