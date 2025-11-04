Gartner (NYSE:IT) Trading Down 7.6% – Here’s What Happened

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $227.16 and last traded at $227.1320. Approximately 602,414 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 952,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $245.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Gartner from $409.00 to $272.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Gartner in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Gartner from $535.00 to $457.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $346.80.

Gartner Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $249.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.73. The stock has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.35. Gartner had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 82.63%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Gartner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.650- EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gartner news, Director Jose M. Gutierrez acquired 417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $239.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,784. This trade represents a 25.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John J. Rinello sold 105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.71, for a total transaction of $26,219.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,314.75. The trade was a 3.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Gartner

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 210.8% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gartner during the second quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

