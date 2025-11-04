Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$45.47 and last traded at C$45.43, with a volume of 73378 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$44.68.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$40.75 to C$43.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised Quebecor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Quebecor from C$43.25 to C$43.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Quebecor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$46.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quebecor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.22.

The company has a market capitalization of C$10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 363.97, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$43.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$40.69.

Quebecor primarily provides mobile and fixed-line telecom services in Quebec where it is the leading telecom provider. With more than 1.8 million internet subscribers Quebecor provides internet service to more than 60% of the homes its network passes. It also has about 1.6 million mobile subscribers representing more than 20% wireless market share in Quebec.

