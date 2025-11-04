MBX Biosciences (NASDAQ:MBX) Trading 6.9% Higher – Still a Buy?

MBX Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBX – Get Free Report) shot up 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.98 and last traded at $22.0360. 133,942 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 606,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.61.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of MBX Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MBX Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MBX Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MBX Biosciences in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on MBX Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.
MBX Biosciences Stock Performance
Insider Transactions at MBX Biosciences
In other MBX Biosciences news, Director Patrick J. Heron purchased 666,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,999,988.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 5,219,440 shares in the company, valued at $93,949,920. The trade was a 14.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO P. Kent Hawryluk acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.64 per share, for a total transaction of $272,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 468,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,387,298.28. This trade represents a 4.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 706,666 shares of company stock worth $12,537,788.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of MBX Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of MBX Biosciences by 102.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares during the last quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MBX Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in MBX Biosciences by 9.6% in the second quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in MBX Biosciences by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the period.
MBX Biosciences Company Profile
We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel precision peptide therapies for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders. Our company was founded by global leaders with a transformative approach to peptide drug design and development. Leveraging this expertise, we designed our proprietary Precision Endocrine Peptide™, or PEPTM, platform to overcome the key limitations of unmodified and modified peptide therapies and to improve clinical outcomes and simplify disease management for patients.
