RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 767,300 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the September 30th total of 1,060,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 417,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RenaissanceRe

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 37.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,496,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $599,049,000 after purchasing an additional 676,125 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,106,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $505,509,000 after acquiring an additional 92,825 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,247,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,458,000 after acquiring an additional 190,139 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,220,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $295,494,000 after acquiring an additional 122,732 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 803,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $195,182,000 after acquiring an additional 120,063 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RNR. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Barclays set a $278.00 price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $303.00 price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $278.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $283.67.

RenaissanceRe Stock Up 2.1%

NYSE RNR traded up $5.37 on Tuesday, hitting $261.36. 322,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,298. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $248.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.65. RenaissanceRe has a fifty-two week low of $219.00 and a fifty-two week high of $300.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.27.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $15.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.49 by $6.13. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 16.83%. RenaissanceRe’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe will post 26.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Featured Articles

