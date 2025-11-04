Uber Technologies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 132,488 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 6% compared to the average daily volume of 124,681 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Uber Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.62.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uber Technologies

In other news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 11,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total transaction of $1,061,523.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 416,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,184,206.28. This trade represents a 2.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $3,013,125.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 86,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,343,319.02. The trade was a 26.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 604,946 shares of company stock worth $58,950,116. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBER. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 13,006 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 50.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 548,051 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $51,133,000 after buying an additional 183,085 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 805.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 102,706 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,483,000 after buying an additional 91,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 42.7% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 759,077 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $70,822,000 after acquiring an additional 226,960 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded down $5.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,139,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,697,195. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $59.33 and a 12 month high of $101.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.48.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $2.44. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 59.96% and a net margin of 26.68%.Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

