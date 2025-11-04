Yum! Brands Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:YUM)

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 10,299 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,178% compared to the typical daily volume of 806 call options.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:YUM traded up $9.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.49. 3,196,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,075,072. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.11. Yum! Brands has a 12 month low of $122.13 and a 12 month high of $163.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.11% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The firm's revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 56.02%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Yum! Brands from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Melius began coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $167.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $164.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 2,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total transaction of $296,121.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,154.90. The trade was a 62.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total transaction of $41,962.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,795.45. This represents a 13.55% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,078 shares of company stock valued at $4,304,785. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Yum! Brands

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth $25,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 679.2% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth $29,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

