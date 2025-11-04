Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Given New C$0.01 Price Target at TD Securities

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$0.05 to C$0.01 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential downside of 75.00% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$0.20 to C$0.15 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corus Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of C$0.08.

CJR.B stock traded down C$0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,430,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,021. Corus Entertainment has a 1-year low of C$0.03 and a 1-year high of C$0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of C$7.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.80.

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company that operates in the diversified media industry. The company has two business segments, which includes television, and radio. The television business segment has a portfolio of television channels. The radio business segment controls a number of stations that cater to both the music, news, and talk radio markets.

