Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Given New C$0.01 Price Target at TD Securities

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$0.05 to C$0.01 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential downside of 75.00% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$0.20 to C$0.15 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corus Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of C$0.08.
Read Our Latest Research Report on CJR.B
Corus Entertainment Price Performance
Corus Entertainment Company Profile
Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company that operates in the diversified media industry. The company has two business segments, which includes television, and radio. The television business segment has a portfolio of television channels. The radio business segment controls a number of stations that cater to both the music, news, and talk radio markets.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Corus Entertainment
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Prediction Markets Are Coming: Can DraftKings & FanDuel Survive?
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Shopify Pullback Sets Stage for 20% Rally to $200 Target
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Roku’s Profit Engine Roars to Life: Is the Rally Just Beginning?
Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.