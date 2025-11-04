TD Securities Issues Positive Forecast for IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Stock Price

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$57.00 to C$64.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on IGM. National Bankshares increased their price target on IGM Financial from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$64.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on IGM Financial from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$57.00.

IGM traded down C$0.63 on Tuesday, hitting C$54.08. The company had a trading volume of 93,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,774. The company has a market cap of C$12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.07. IGM Financial has a 12-month low of C$38.89 and a 12-month high of C$56.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$51.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$46.96.

In other IGM Financial news, Director Brent Jason Allen sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.56, for a total transaction of C$70,460.56. Insiders sold a total of 2,840 shares of company stock worth $137,909 in the last ninety days. 66.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IGM Financial is the largest non-bank-affiliated asset manager in Canada. The firm is part of the Power Financial group of companies, which includes Great-West Life, London Life, Canada Life, and Putnam Investments. IGM has two main operating divisionsasset management (operated through Mackenzie Investments) and wealth management (via its Investors Group Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel subsidiaries)that provide investment management products and services.

