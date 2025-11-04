ATB Capital Downgrades AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) to Sector Perform

AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at ATB Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$2.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$3.00. ATB Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.15% from the stock’s previous close.

AKITA Drilling Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of AKITA Drilling stock traded down C$0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$2.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,254. AKITA Drilling has a 12 month low of C$1.38 and a 12 month high of C$2.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$80.66 million, a PE ratio of 3.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.94, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

AKITA Drilling Company Profile

Akita Drilling Ltd is a Canadian oil and gas drilling contractor. The company is engaged in providing contract drilling services, primarily to the oil and gas industry. The company owns and operates over 30 drilling rigs It is also involved in the drilling related to potash mining and the development of storage caverns.

