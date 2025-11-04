ATB Capital Downgrades AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) to Sector Perform

AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at ATB Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$2.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$3.00. ATB Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.15% from the stock’s previous close.
AKITA Drilling Trading Down 4.2%
Shares of AKITA Drilling stock traded down C$0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$2.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,254. AKITA Drilling has a 12 month low of C$1.38 and a 12 month high of C$2.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$80.66 million, a PE ratio of 3.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.94, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.54.
AKITA Drilling Company Profile
