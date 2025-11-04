Sprott (TSE:SII) Given New C$125.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$100.00 to C$125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 8.52% from the company’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sprott from C$98.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$101.67.

Get Sprott alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SII

Sprott Trading Up 0.0%

Sprott Company Profile

Shares of Sprott stock traded up C$0.03 on Tuesday, reaching C$115.19. The company had a trading volume of 23,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market cap of C$2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 59.38, a PEG ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$107.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$93.88. Sprott has a 52-week low of C$56.05 and a 52-week high of C$125.65.

(Get Free Report)

Sprott Inc is an alternative asset manager operating in Canada. The company has six reportable segments: Exchange Listed Products, which includes management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange-traded funds, both of which are actively traded on public securities exchanges; Managed equities segment provides asset management and sub-advisory services to the Company’s branded funds, fixed-term LPs and managed accounts; Lending segment provides lending and streaming activities through limited partnership vehicles; Brokerage segment includes activities of Canadian and U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.