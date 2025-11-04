Sprott (TSE:SII) Given New C$125.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$100.00 to C$125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 8.52% from the company’s current price.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sprott from C$98.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$101.67.
Sprott Inc is an alternative asset manager operating in Canada. The company has six reportable segments: Exchange Listed Products, which includes management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange-traded funds, both of which are actively traded on public securities exchanges; Managed equities segment provides asset management and sub-advisory services to the Company’s branded funds, fixed-term LPs and managed accounts; Lending segment provides lending and streaming activities through limited partnership vehicles; Brokerage segment includes activities of Canadian and U.S.
