Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 30,700 shares, a decrease of 33.0% from the September 30th total of 45,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 33,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 33,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSB traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.99. The stock had a trading volume of 6,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,342. Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.14 and a fifty-two week high of $53.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.41.

Get Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFSB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 14,432 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Aspen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $232,000.

About Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (DFSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to investment-grade government and corporate debt securities from development markets. The fund considers environment and sustainability to target longer-term securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.