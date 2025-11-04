Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:DEEF) Short Interest Down 33.3% in October

Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:DEEF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Multifactor ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Multifactor ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:DEEF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.74% of Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Multifactor ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Multifactor ETF alerts:

Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Multifactor ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 642 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.70. The company has a market capitalization of $51.67 million, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.76. Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Multifactor ETF has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $35.50.

Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Multifactor ETF (DEEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund selects and weights securities within the FTSE Developed ex-US index by five different factors. DEEF was launched on Nov 24, 2015 and is managed by Xtrackers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.