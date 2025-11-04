ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe (NYSEARCA:UPV) Short Interest Down 33.3% in October

ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe (NYSEARCA:UPV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 400 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the September 30th total of 600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe Price Performance

ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe stock traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.49. The stock had a trading volume of 398 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.67. ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe has a one year low of $51.37 and a one year high of $86.24.

Get ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe alerts:

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe (NYSEARCA:UPV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 2.72% of ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe at the end of the most recent quarter.

About ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe

ProShares Ultra MSCI Europe seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Europe Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the equity market performance of the developed markets in Europe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.