Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Price Target Cut to $333.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $387.00 to $333.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Leerink Partners reduced their price objective on Cigna Group from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Cigna Group from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Cigna Group from $350.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird set a $372.00 price objective on Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cigna Group from $340.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.36.

NYSE:CI traded up $2.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $261.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,684,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,108. The business’s 50 day moving average is $296.37 and its 200 day moving average is $305.30. Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $239.51 and a fifty-two week high of $350.00. The stock has a market cap of $69.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The health services provider reported $7.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.19. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 1.92%.The firm had revenue of $69.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cigna Group news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 5,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,610,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 51,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,354,600. The trade was a 9.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani acquired 4,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $241.88 per share, with a total value of $999,931.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 157,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,201,317.80. The trade was a 2.69% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CI. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. World Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 4,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cigna Group by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,177 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $108,299,000 after purchasing an additional 29,849 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

