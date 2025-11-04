Bioventix (LON:BVXP) Insider Acquires £19,425 in Stock

Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP – Get Free Report) insider Peter John Harrison purchased 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,220 per share, for a total transaction of £19,425.

Bioventix Stock Down 2.5%

Bioventix stock traded down GBX 54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,121. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,375. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,372.35 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,574.56. Bioventix PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 1,750 and a 12 month high of GBX 4,000. The company has a market capitalization of £110.82 million, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.35.

Bioventix (LON:BVXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported GBX 145.27 EPS for the quarter. Bioventix had a net margin of 59.51% and a return on equity of 69.09%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bioventix PLC will post 166.3066955 EPS for the current year.

Bioventix Company Profile

Bioventix PLC creates, manufactures, and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for diagnostic applications worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of purified SMAs for thyroid, vitamin D, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, oncology, and miscellaneous indications; and Pyrene (HOP-G) ELISA kit to monitor human exposure to industrial pollutants.

