Lowland (LON:LWI) Insider Buys £166.32 in Stock

Lowland (LON:LWI – Get Free Report) insider Mark Lam bought 108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 154 per share, with a total value of £166.32.

LWI stock traded down GBX 0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 153.50. The company had a trading volume of 713,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,590. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 149.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 144.61. The company has a market capitalization of £337.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.15. Lowland has a 52 week low of GBX 111 and a 52 week high of GBX 156.50.

Lowland Investment Company plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust company. The Company’s investment objective is to give shareholders a higher than average return with growth of both capital and income over the medium to long term. The Company invests in a range of the United Kingdom companies of various sizes with normally not more than half by value coming from the over 100 United Kingdom companies and the balance from small and medium sized companies.

