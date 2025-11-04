Insider Selling: TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) CFO Sells 82,300 Shares of Stock

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) CFO Heath Mitts sold 82,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.15, for a total transaction of $20,340,445.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 45,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,246,066.45. This represents a 64.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

TE Connectivity Trading Down 1.5%

TEL stock traded down $3.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $243.09. The company had a trading volume of 804,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,268. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $116.30 and a 52 week high of $248.59. The company has a market cap of $71.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $219.79 and a 200 day moving average of $189.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.15. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. TE Connectivity has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.530-2.530 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.18%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $222.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 58.9% in the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 178 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

