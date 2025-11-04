Insider Buying: Schroder Income Growth (LON:SCF) Insider Acquires 170 Shares of Stock

Schroder Income Growth (LON:SCF – Get Free Report) insider June Aitken purchased 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 326 per share, for a total transaction of £554.20.

Schroder Income Growth Trading Down 0.6%

LON SCF traded down GBX 2 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 328. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,745. Schroder Income Growth has a 52 week low of GBX 249 and a 52 week high of GBX 331. The company has a market capitalization of £223.04 million, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 321.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 312.16.

Schroder Income Growth Company Profile

– Targets outperformance by investing in the shares of companies paying dividends that should grow faster than the rate of inflation.– Has raised its dividend consistently for the past 24 years, making it an attractive proposition for income-seeking investors.– Managed by Sue Noffke, who has more than 20 years of investment experience specialising in UK equities.– Fundamental research is at the heart of the investment process and Sue looks for out of favour companies that have the potential to deliver strong future returns.

