Insider Buying: Schroder Income Growth (LON:SCF) Insider Acquires 170 Shares of Stock

Schroder Income Growth (LON:SCF – Get Free Report) insider June Aitken purchased 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 326 per share, for a total transaction of £554.20.
Schroder Income Growth Trading Down 0.6%
LON SCF traded down GBX 2 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 328. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,745. Schroder Income Growth has a 52 week low of GBX 249 and a 52 week high of GBX 331. The company has a market capitalization of £223.04 million, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 321.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 312.16.
– Has raised its dividend consistently for the past 24 years, making it an attractive proposition for income-seeking investors.
– Managed by Sue Noffke, who has more than 20 years of investment experience specialising in UK equities.
– Fundamental research is at the heart of the investment process and Sue looks for out of favour companies that have the potential to deliver strong future returns.
