Insider Selling: EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) EVP Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) EVP Gregory Zimmerman sold 7,500 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $369,075.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 73,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,635,487.17. This trade represents a 9.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE EPR traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.62. 202,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,264. EPR Properties has a one year low of $41.75 and a one year high of $61.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 7.77 and a quick ratio of 7.77.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. EPR Properties had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $154.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. EPR Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. EPR Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.050-5.130 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.59%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EPR shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of EPR Properties from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of EPR Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in EPR Properties by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in EPR Properties by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 16,697 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Asset Management LP increased its stake in EPR Properties by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ballast Asset Management LP now owns 76,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its stake in EPR Properties by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 35,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in EPR Properties by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

