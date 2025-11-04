Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at TD Cowen

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $74.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EXAS. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Exact Sciences from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.93. 6,114,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,730,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.83. Exact Sciences has a 1 year low of $38.81 and a 1 year high of $72.83.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 34.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $850.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Exact Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Exact Sciences news, Director James Edward Doyle sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 57,962 shares in the company, valued at $3,477,720. This represents a 3.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $1,171,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $516,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 36,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

