Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:HSII)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th.

Heidrick & Struggles International has a dividend payout ratio of 17.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Heidrick & Struggles International to earn $2.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSII traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.76. The stock had a trading volume of 75,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,598. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 52 week low of $36.87 and a 52 week high of $58.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.54.

Heidrick & Struggles International ( NASDAQ:HSII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $322.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.19 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.92%. On average, analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 5.4% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business.

