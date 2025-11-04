Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports.

Ferro-Alloy Resources Stock Performance

Ferro-Alloy Resources stock traded up GBX 2.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 7.60. The stock had a trading volume of 14,325,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,163. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7.82. The company has a market capitalization of £38.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.79. Ferro-Alloy Resources has a 52-week low of GBX 2.30 and a 52-week high of GBX 15. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.87.

About Ferro-Alloy Resources

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited engages in mining, processing, and selling vanadium and related by-products in the Republic of Kazakhstan. The company explores for uranium, molybdenum, aluminum, rare earth metals, potassium, nickel, and carbon deposits. It primarily holds an interest in the Balasausqandiq vanadium/polymetallic mineral deposit located in southern Kazakhstan.

