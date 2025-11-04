Berenberg Bank Issues Positive Forecast for Smiths News (LON:SNWS) Stock Price

Smiths News (LON:SNWS – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 75 to GBX 80 in a report released on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.58% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 95 target price on shares of Smiths News in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 90.

SNWS traded up GBX 2.60 on Tuesday, reaching GBX 65.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,145,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,414. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 59.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 57.84. The company has a market cap of £157.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,469.70, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.98. Smiths News has a 52-week low of GBX 45.40 and a 52-week high of GBX 71.

In 1792 we started delivering the nation’s newspapers. Today, we’re proud to be the UK’s largest wholesaler of newspapers and magazines, serving 24,000 retailers from superstores to corner shops.

Service and efficiency put us at the forefront of our industry and with 55% market share we are the leading player in one of the world’s fastest-moving supply chains.

