NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86, Zacks reports. NNN REIT had a net margin of 43.90% and a return on equity of 9.00%. NNN REIT updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.360-3.400 EPS.

NNN REIT Stock Performance

NNN traded down $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.72. 1,294,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,273,781. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.30 and its 200 day moving average is $42.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. NNN REIT has a one year low of $35.80 and a one year high of $44.81.

Get NNN REIT alerts:

NNN REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.0%. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NNN REIT

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NNN REIT stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of NNN REIT, Inc. ( NYSE:NNN Free Report ) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.06% of NNN REIT worth $4,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NNN shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of NNN REIT from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NNN REIT from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of NNN REIT from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NNN REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NNN REIT from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NNN REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NNN REIT

About NNN REIT

(Get Free Report)

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NNN REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NNN REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.