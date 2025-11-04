JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Ninety One Group (LON:N91) Price Target to GBX 226

Ninety One Group (LON:N91 – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 223 to GBX 226 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.66% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ninety One Group from GBX 165 to GBX 190 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 208.
Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, public and private equity as well as debt, private banks, and intermediaries.
