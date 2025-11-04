JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Ninety One Group (LON:N91) Price Target to GBX 226

Ninety One Group (LON:N91 – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 223 to GBX 226 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.66% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ninety One Group from GBX 165 to GBX 190 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 208.

Ninety One Group Stock Down 4.9%

About Ninety One Group

Shares of N91 stock traded down GBX 11.45 on Tuesday, reaching GBX 220.15. 920,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.60, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 206.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 186.05. The company has a market cap of £1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.66. Ninety One Group has a one year low of GBX 113.20 and a one year high of GBX 242.40.

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, public and private equity as well as debt, private banks, and intermediaries.

