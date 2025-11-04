Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM)

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 350 target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price indicates a potential upside of 87.17% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on DOM. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Domino’s Pizza Group to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 309 to GBX 235 in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 350 to GBX 285 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 312.50.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DOM
Domino’s Pizza Group Stock Performance
Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported GBX 8.40 EPS for the quarter. Domino’s Pizza Group had a negative return on equity of 67.25% and a net margin of 11.44%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza Group will post 23.3281005 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza Group
In other news, insider Ian Bull bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 197 per share, with a total value of £9,850. Also, insider Mitesh Patel acquired 38,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 209 per share, with a total value of £80,151.50. Insiders acquired 333,650 shares of company stock valued at $69,963,150 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.67% of the company’s stock.
About Domino’s Pizza Group
Domino’s Pizza is the UK’s leading pizza brand and a major player in the Republic of Ireland.
We are part of the global Domino’s system, the biggest pizza delivery operator in the world. We hold the exclusive master franchise rights in the UK & Ireland under a long term agreement with Domino’s Pizza International Franchising Inc, the international arm of Domino’s Pizza Inc, which owns the Domino’s brand.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Domino’s Pizza Group
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Shopify Pullback Sets Stage for 20% Rally to $200 Target
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Roku’s Profit Engine Roars to Life: Is the Rally Just Beginning?
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Why Palantir Stock Fell After Another Strong Quarter
Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.