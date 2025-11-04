Citigroup Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Stock

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Citigroup from GBX 1,510 to GBX 1,590 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.45% from the stock’s previous close.

STJ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,600 to GBX 1,620 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,300 to GBX 1,650 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,025 to GBX 1,075 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,800 to GBX 1,900 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,160 to GBX 1,600 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,572.50.

Get St. James's Place alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on STJ

St. James’s Place Price Performance

St. James’s Place Company Profile

Shares of LON STJ traded up GBX 1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,309.17. 1,205,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,065,102. St. James’s Place has a fifty-two week low of GBX 741.40 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,378.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.10, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market cap of £6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,285.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,191.09.

(Get Free Report)

We plan, grow and protect the financial futures of over one million clients across the UK by providing holistic advice-led wealth management, delivered exclusively by the Partnership, our group of more than 4,900 highly skilled advisers.

We offer an integrated client proposition, through which we provide financial advice, investment product wrappers such as pensions, investment bonds and ISAs, and offer our own range of investment funds and portfolios.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.