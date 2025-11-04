Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC) Stock Price Up 7.7% – Still a Buy?

Northern Graphite Co. (CVE:NGC – Get Free Report) shares rose 7.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 279,849 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 171,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.
Northern Graphite Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.13.
About Northern Graphite
Northern Graphite Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of graphite and other battery mineral properties in North America. The company holds 100% interests in the Bissett Creek graphite project located in southern Canada, which comprises Ontario mining lease number 109550 covering 565 hectares, and Ontario mining lease number 109335 covering 1,938 hectares; Lac-des-Îles graphite mine in Quebec; and the Mousseau West graphite project located in Quebec.
