Strategic Minerals (LON:SML) Shares Down 8.8% – Here’s Why

Strategic Minerals Plc (LON:SML – Get Free Report) shares were down 8.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.55 and last traded at GBX 1.65. Approximately 109,130,477 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 519% from the average daily volume of 17,635,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.81.

Strategic Minerals Stock Down 13.8%

The company has a market cap of £36.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.41.

Get Strategic Minerals alerts:

About Strategic Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Strategic Minerals (AIM: SML; USOTC: SMCDY) is a producing minerals company, actively developing strategic projects in the UK, United States and Australia.

In 2012, the company commenced production at its first magnetite operation, the Cobre stockpile in New Mexico, USA. Currently, the company’s main countries of operation are the UK and USA.

In March 2018, the Company completed the acquisition of the Leigh Creek Copper Mine situated in the copper rich belt of South Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.