Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Trading Down 9% – Should You Sell?

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.37 and last traded at $24.6790. Approximately 851,546 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 2,071,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HOG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Griffin Securities set a $34.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Monday, August 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.14.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.84.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $1.72. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 7.43%. As a group, research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 35.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 32.9% in the third quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 8.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 269,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,524,000 after purchasing an additional 21,670 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 8.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the third quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

