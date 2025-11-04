ADT (NYSE:ADT) Stock Price Down 7.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) dropped 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.76 and last traded at $8.1350. Approximately 5,574,840 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 13,299,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.79.

ADT has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of ADT in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ADT from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ADT from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, September 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ADT from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of ADT from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $9.38.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.00.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The security and automation business reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. ADT had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 18.58%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ADT in the third quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of ADT by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADT during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. WPG Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of ADT by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ADT by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,351 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

