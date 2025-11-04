Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November 4th (AER, ALRS, AMG, AMZN, ANF, AON, ARDX, ARES, ARGX, ATYM)

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2025

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, November 4th:

Aercap (NYSE:AER) had its price target raised by Bank of America Corporation from $130.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $25.50 to $24.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) had its target price increased by Barrington Research from $285.00 to $295.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price increased by President Capital from $280.00 to $320.00. President Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $105.00 to $79.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AON (NYSE:AON) had its target price trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $428.00 to $410.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $10.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $175.00 to $197.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $820.00 to $930.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 580 to GBX 830. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank Of Canada from $202.00 to $197.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from $215.00 to $193.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $125.00 to $119.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its price target raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $189.00 to $198.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its target price boosted by Guggenheim from $200.00 to $205.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $11.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $18.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) had its price target boosted by Citizens Jmp from $20.00 to $22.00. Citizens Jmp currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $28.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its target price lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $92.00 to $79.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Corporation from $173.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its target price reduced by BNP Paribas Exane from $255.00 to $200.00. BNP Paribas Exane currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $428.00 to $375.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) had its price target raised by Rosenblatt Securities to $33.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $177.00 to $180.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $82.00 to $80.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $120.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $130.00 to $120.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $22.00 to $25.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) had its target price increased by Benchmark Co. from $24.00 to $32.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $11.00 to $12.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $38.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein from $1,140.00 to $1,134.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $6.50 to $7.50. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from $126.00 to $115.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $489.00 to $640.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $39.00 to $41.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) had its target price boosted by Benchmark Co. from $315.00 to $320.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) had its price target reduced by BTIG Research from $22.00 to $21.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from $35.00 to $34.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from $73.00 to $66.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from $294.00 to $284.00. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $38.00 to $40.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $67.00 to $80.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its price target increased by Benchmark Co. from $60.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its price target increased by Guggenheim from $70.00 to $75.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $58.00 to $61.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $51.00 to $53.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $440.00 to $540.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) had its price target boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $425.00 to $550.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $430.00 to $530.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $200.00 to $210.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $25.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Corporation from $70.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its target price boosted by Argus from $130.00 to $135.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Corporation from $65.00 to $74.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) had its price target boosted by Benchmark Co. from $6.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $9.40 to $10.70. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $12.00 to $13.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $7.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $13.00 to $14.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $9.00 to $10.00. KeyCorp currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $11.00 to $13.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) had its target price increased by Citizens Jmp from $91.00 to $92.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $144.00 to $145.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) had its target price raised by Bank of America Corporation from $28.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $61.00 to $64.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $251.56 to $267.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $675.00 to $775.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $82.00 to $102.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank Of Canada from $150.00 to $125.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $82.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target increased by Tigress Financial from $45.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $77.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $129.00 to $110.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $144.00 to $125.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) had its target price cut by Royal Bank Of Canada from $30.00 to $19.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) had its target price increased by Chardan Capital from $216.00 to $220.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $73.00 to $75.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $340.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $36.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) had its target price boosted by Benchmark Co. from $75.00 to $82.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $80.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) had its price target increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $72.00 to $80.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Corporation from $638.00 to $630.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from $162.00 to $146.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $68.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its target price raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $305.00 to $385.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price target boosted by Citizens Jmp from $375.00 to $435.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $350.00 to $405.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Miami International (NYSE:MIAX) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Miami International (NYSE:MIAX) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $52.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Corporation from $10.00 to $12.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $18.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $69.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) had its target price lowered by Benchmark Co. from $2.00 to $1.50. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Ninety One Group (LON:N91) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 223 to GBX 226. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Corporation from $50.00 to $35.00. Truist Financial Corporation currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $51.00 to $34.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

NAPCO Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $36.00 to $47.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) had its target price raised by Citizens Jmp from $6.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) had its price target raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $7.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $220.00 to $240.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) had its price target trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $12.00 to $8.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $8.00 to $13.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) had its price target raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $60.00 to $61.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from $88.00 to $87.00. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $48.00 to $56.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $55.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Corporation from $49.00 to $51.00. Truist Financial Corporation currently has a hold rating on the stock.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $55.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) had its target price boosted by Benchmark Co. from $110.00 to $115.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $85.00 to $83.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $45.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) had its price target raised by Bank of America Corporation from $215.00 to $255.00. Bank of America Corporation currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $201.00 to $225.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $205.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) had its target price increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $155.00 to $198.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Corporation from $33.00 to $26.00. Truist Financial Corporation currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ:PSKY) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $14.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Corporation from $65.00 to $66.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its target price boosted by Macquarie from $158.00 to $164.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ringcentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $95.00 to $122.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $35.00 to $38.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $19.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Smiths News (LON:SNWS) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 75 to GBX 80. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Corporation from $29.00 to $31.00. Truist Financial Corporation currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $179.00 to $184.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 7,400 to GBX 7,500. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $73.00 to $84.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from GBX 1,510 to GBX 1,590. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $9.00 to $6.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $94.00 to $93.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) had its price target increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $198.00 to $200.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $35.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank Of Canada from $40.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from $46.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $94.00 to $92.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) had its target price raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $18.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $19.00 to $25.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $24.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) had its target price lowered by Citizens Jmp from $50.00 to $37.00. Citizens Jmp currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price target cut by Royal Bank Of Canada from $423.00 to $415.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

V2X (NYSE:VVX) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $54.00 to $60.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

V2X (NYSE:VVX) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $63.00 to $65.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $140.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) had its target price lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $382.00 to $373.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) had its target price increased by Royal Bank Of Canada from $55.00 to $58.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Aercap Holdings NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aercap Holdings NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.