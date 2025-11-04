Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November 4th (AER, ALRS, AMG, AMZN, ANF, AON, ARDX, ARES, ARGX, ATYM)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, November 4th:

Aercap (NYSE:AER) had its price target raised by Bank of America Corporation from $130.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get Aercap Holdings NV alerts:

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $25.50 to $24.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG)

had its target price increased by Barrington Research from $285.00 to $295.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price increased by President Capital from $280.00 to $320.00. President Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $105.00 to $79.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AON (NYSE:AON) had its target price trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $428.00 to $410.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $10.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $175.00 to $197.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $820.00 to $930.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 580 to GBX 830. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank Of Canada from $202.00 to $197.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from $215.00 to $193.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $125.00 to $119.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its price target raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $189.00 to $198.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its target price boosted by Guggenheim from $200.00 to $205.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $11.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $18.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) had its price target boosted by Citizens Jmp from $20.00 to $22.00. Citizens Jmp currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $28.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its target price lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $92.00 to $79.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Corporation from $173.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its target price reduced by BNP Paribas Exane from $255.00 to $200.00. BNP Paribas Exane currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $428.00 to $375.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) had its price target raised by Rosenblatt Securities to $33.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $177.00 to $180.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $82.00 to $80.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $120.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $130.00 to $120.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $22.00 to $25.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) had its target price increased by Benchmark Co. from $24.00 to $32.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $11.00 to $12.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $38.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein from $1,140.00 to $1,134.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $6.50 to $7.50. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from $126.00 to $115.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $489.00 to $640.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $39.00 to $41.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) had its target price boosted by Benchmark Co. from $315.00 to $320.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) had its price target reduced by BTIG Research from $22.00 to $21.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from $35.00 to $34.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from $73.00 to $66.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from $294.00 to $284.00. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $38.00 to $40.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $67.00 to $80.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its price target increased by Benchmark Co. from $60.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its price target increased by Guggenheim from $70.00 to $75.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $58.00 to $61.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $51.00 to $53.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $440.00 to $540.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) had its price target boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $425.00 to $550.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $430.00 to $530.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $200.00 to $210.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $25.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Corporation from $70.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its target price boosted by Argus from $130.00 to $135.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Corporation from $65.00 to $74.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) had its price target boosted by Benchmark Co. from $6.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $9.40 to $10.70. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $12.00 to $13.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $7.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $13.00 to $14.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $9.00 to $10.00. KeyCorp currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $11.00 to $13.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) had its target price increased by Citizens Jmp from $91.00 to $92.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $144.00 to $145.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) had its target price raised by Bank of America Corporation from $28.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $61.00 to $64.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $251.56 to $267.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $675.00 to $775.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $82.00 to $102.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank Of Canada from $150.00 to $125.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $82.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target increased by Tigress Financial from $45.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $77.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $129.00 to $110.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $144.00 to $125.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) had its target price cut by Royal Bank Of Canada from $30.00 to $19.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) had its target price increased by Chardan Capital from $216.00 to $220.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $73.00 to $75.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $340.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $36.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) had its target price boosted by Benchmark Co. from $75.00 to $82.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $80.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) had its price target increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $72.00 to $80.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Corporation from $638.00 to $630.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from $162.00 to $146.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $68.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its target price raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $305.00 to $385.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price target boosted by Citizens Jmp from $375.00 to $435.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $350.00 to $405.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Miami International (NYSE:MIAX) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Miami International (NYSE:MIAX) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $52.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Corporation from $10.00 to $12.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $18.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $69.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) had its target price lowered by Benchmark Co. from $2.00 to $1.50. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Ninety One Group (LON:N91) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 223 to GBX 226. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Corporation from $50.00 to $35.00. Truist Financial Corporation currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $51.00 to $34.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

NAPCO Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $36.00 to $47.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) had its target price raised by Citizens Jmp from $6.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) had its price target raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $7.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $220.00 to $240.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) had its price target trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $12.00 to $8.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $8.00 to $13.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) had its price target raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $60.00 to $61.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from $88.00 to $87.00. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $48.00 to $56.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $55.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Corporation from $49.00 to $51.00. Truist Financial Corporation currently has a hold rating on the stock.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $55.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) had its target price boosted by Benchmark Co. from $110.00 to $115.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $85.00 to $83.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $45.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) had its price target raised by Bank of America Corporation from $215.00 to $255.00. Bank of America Corporation currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $201.00 to $225.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $205.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) had its target price increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $155.00 to $198.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Corporation from $33.00 to $26.00. Truist Financial Corporation currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ:PSKY) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $14.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Corporation from $65.00 to $66.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its target price boosted by Macquarie from $158.00 to $164.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ringcentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $95.00 to $122.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $35.00 to $38.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $19.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Smiths News (LON:SNWS) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 75 to GBX 80. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Corporation from $29.00 to $31.00. Truist Financial Corporation currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $179.00 to $184.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 7,400 to GBX 7,500. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $73.00 to $84.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from GBX 1,510 to GBX 1,590. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $9.00 to $6.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $94.00 to $93.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) had its price target increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $198.00 to $200.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $35.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank Of Canada from $40.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from $46.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $94.00 to $92.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) had its target price raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $18.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $19.00 to $25.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $24.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) had its target price lowered by Citizens Jmp from $50.00 to $37.00. Citizens Jmp currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price target cut by Royal Bank Of Canada from $423.00 to $415.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

V2X (NYSE:VVX) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $54.00 to $60.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

V2X (NYSE:VVX) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $63.00 to $65.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $140.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) had its target price lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $382.00 to $373.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) had its target price increased by Royal Bank Of Canada from $55.00 to $58.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Aercap Holdings NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aercap Holdings NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.