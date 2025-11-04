CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Trading Up 7.9% – Should You Buy?

CorVel Corp. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $78.75 and last traded at $78.9150. Approximately 18,310 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 144,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.12.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CRVL shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CorVel in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

CorVel Stock Up 5.3%

The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.02.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 32.31%.

In related news, insider Maxim Shishin sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.16, for a total transaction of $1,069,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 7,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,578. This represents a 62.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total transaction of $161,476.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,948 shares in the company, valued at $819,099.92. The trade was a 16.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CorVel during the second quarter worth approximately $34,418,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in CorVel by 187.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 400,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,112,000 after purchasing an additional 261,049 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in CorVel by 720.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 102,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,533,000 after purchasing an additional 89,994 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in CorVel by 249.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 117,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,066,000 after purchasing an additional 83,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in CorVel by 23,616.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 78,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,843,000 after purchasing an additional 78,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions.

