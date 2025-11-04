Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA) Trading Down 14.9% – Here’s What Happened

Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 14.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.10 and last traded at $12.1750. Approximately 309,220 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 580,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.30.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADEA shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Adeia in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Adeia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Adeia in a report on Tuesday. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Adeia in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Adeia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adeia has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. Adeia’s payout ratio is 27.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADEA. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adeia by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Adeia by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 13,078 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Adeia by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adeia by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 545,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after acquiring an additional 12,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adeia by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

