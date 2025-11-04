Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Short Interest Down 28.9% in October

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 23,900 shares, a decline of 28.9% from the September 30th total of 33,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Good Times Restaurants Stock Down 2.2%

NASDAQ GTIM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.36. 38,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,941. Good Times Restaurants has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $2.90. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.66.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.03 million for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 0.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Good Times Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Good Times Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Trading of Good Times Restaurants

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Good Times Restaurants stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,975 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned 1.46% of Good Times Restaurants worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

