Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 469,273 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 283,484 shares.The stock last traded at $5.0650 and had previously closed at $5.03.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALVO. Northland Securities set a $10.00 price target on Alvotech in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Alvotech in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Alvotech from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Zacks Research downgraded Alvotech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Alvotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.10.

Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.40. Alvotech had a negative return on equity of 38.36% and a net margin of 11.26%.The firm had revenue of $116.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alvotech will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alvotech by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alvotech by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alvotech by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alvotech by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Alvotech by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 25,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter.

Alvotech, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. It offers biosimilar products in the therapeutic areas of autoimmune, eye, and bone disorders, as well as cancer. The company's lead program is AVT02, a high concentration formulation biosimilar to Humira to treat various inflammatory conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT04, a biosimilar to Stelara to treat various inflammatory conditions comprising psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT06, a biosimilar to Eylea to treat various conditions, such as age-related macular degeneration, macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy; and AVT03, a biosimilar to Xgeva and Prolia, which is in the pre-clinical phase to treat prevent bone fracture, spinal cord compression, and the need for radiation or bone surgery in patients with certain types of cancer, as well as prevent bone loss and increase bone mass.

