Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel (NYSE:ELPC) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:ELPC – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 2,573 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 2,083 shares.The stock last traded at $9.8910 and had previously closed at $9.71.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel Stock Down 1.0%

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of -0.01.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel (NYSE:ELPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:ELPC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, GAS, Power Sale, and Holding and Services segments.

