Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 653,201 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 126% from the previous session’s volume of 289,006 shares.The stock last traded at $46.9040 and had previously closed at $46.95.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.3%

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.56 and its 200 day moving average is $45.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQI. Prairiewood Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 57,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,665,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $671,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 486.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

