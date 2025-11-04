Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2035 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTQ) Rises By 38.6%

iShares iBonds Dec 2035 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 40,600 shares, a growth of 38.6% from the September 30th total of 29,300 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

iShares iBonds Dec 2035 Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.2%

iShares iBonds Dec 2035 Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.59. The company had a trading volume of 8,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,568. iShares iBonds Dec 2035 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $24.56 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.22.

iShares iBonds Dec 2035 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.0856 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2035 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2035 Term Treasury ETF

About iShares iBonds Dec 2035 Term Treasury ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2035 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2035 Term Treasury ETF ( NASDAQ:IBTQ Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 886,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,624,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 34.08% of iShares iBonds Dec 2035 Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

iShares Trust – iShares iBonds Dec 2035 Term Treasury ETF is an exchange traded fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Fund Advisors. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in in U.S. treasury bonds that have a fixed coupon schedule and are denominated in U.S.

