Short Interest in GlucoTrack, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCTK) Drops By 31.2%

GlucoTrack, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCTK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 57,800 shares, a drop of 31.2% from the September 30th total of 84,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of GlucoTrack in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
GlucoTrack stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.30. The stock had a trading volume of 17,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,929. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.22. GlucoTrack has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $2,928.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27.
GlucoTrack (NASDAQ:GCTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($9.62) EPS for the quarter.
GlucoTrack, Inc, a medical device company, focused on the design, development, and commercialization of novel technologies for people with diabetes in the United States. It develops GlucoTrack, a noninvasive glucose monitoring device that helps people with diabetes and pre-diabetics to obtain blood glucose level readings without the pain.
