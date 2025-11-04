Short Interest in GlucoTrack, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCTK) Drops By 31.2%

GlucoTrack, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCTK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 57,800 shares, a drop of 31.2% from the September 30th total of 84,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of GlucoTrack in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GlucoTrack Trading Down 2.6%

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GlucoTrack stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of GlucoTrack, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GCTK Free Report ) by 102,125.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.85% of GlucoTrack worth $25,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 10.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GlucoTrack stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.30. The stock had a trading volume of 17,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,929. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.22. GlucoTrack has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $2,928.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27.

GlucoTrack (NASDAQ:GCTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($9.62) EPS for the quarter.

GlucoTrack Company Profile

GlucoTrack, Inc, a medical device company, focused on the design, development, and commercialization of novel technologies for people with diabetes in the United States. It develops GlucoTrack, a noninvasive glucose monitoring device that helps people with diabetes and pre-diabetics to obtain blood glucose level readings without the pain.

