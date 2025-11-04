Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Issues Earnings Results

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.45, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 35.44%.

Mplx Stock Performance

Mplx stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,455,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,693. Mplx has a 1 year low of $44.60 and a 1 year high of $54.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.68. The stock has a market cap of $51.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.71.

Mplx Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $1.0765 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.5%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mplx from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Mplx from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Mplx from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mplx from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mplx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mplx

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPLX. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mplx by 4.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,049 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mplx by 6.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 5.4% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,139 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 12.5% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 53,113 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 5,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 62.5% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 6,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Crude Oil and Products Logistics and Natural Gas and NGL Services segments. The Crude Oil and Products Logistics segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

