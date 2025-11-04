Analyzing MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) & Critical Outcome Technologies (OTCMKTS:COTQF)

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) and Critical Outcome Technologies (OTCMKTS:COTQF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares MediWound and Critical Outcome Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediWound -142.18% -96.71% -39.73% Critical Outcome Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for MediWound and Critical Outcome Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MediWound 2 0 4 0 2.33 Critical Outcome Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation & Earnings

MediWound currently has a consensus target price of $32.25, indicating a potential upside of 82.67%. Given MediWound’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe MediWound is more favorable than Critical Outcome Technologies.

This table compares MediWound and Critical Outcome Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediWound $19.86 million 9.86 -$30.22 million ($2.64) -6.69 Critical Outcome Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Critical Outcome Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MediWound.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.8% of MediWound shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of MediWound shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MediWound beats Critical Outcome Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units. The company also develops EscharEx, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds; and MW005, which is in phase I/II for the treatment of low-risk basal cell carcinoma. MediWound Ltd. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

About Critical Outcome Technologies

Cotinga Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company’s lead compound is COTI-2, an oral small molecule targeting p53 a tumor suppressor gene. It also develops COTI-219, an oral small molecule compound targeting the mutant forms of KRAS without inhibiting normal KRAS functions. Cotinga Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a research collaboration with St. Vincent’s University Hospital to evaluate COTI-2 in combination with eribulin in patients with triple negative metastatic breast cancer. The company was formerly known as Critical Outcome Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Cotinga Pharmaceuticals Inc. in January 2018. Cotinga Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada.

