Inno (INHD) & Its Peers Critical Contrast

Inno (NASDAQ:INHD – Get Free Report) is one of 40 publicly-traded companies in the “BLDG&CONST – MISC” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Inno to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Inno and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inno 1 0 0 0 1.00 Inno Competitors 284 1685 2410 136 2.53

As a group, “BLDG&CONST – MISC” companies have a potential upside of 9.03%. Given Inno’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Inno has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inno -244.24% -84.48% -74.24% Inno Competitors -6.41% 64.55% 4.28%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Inno and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.2% of Inno shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.0% of shares of all “BLDG&CONST – MISC” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of shares of all “BLDG&CONST – MISC” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Inno has a beta of -2.41, indicating that its stock price is 341% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inno’s competitors have a beta of 0.98, indicating that their average stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Inno and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Inno $890,000.00 -$3.21 million -1.23 Inno Competitors $6.75 billion $555.91 million 47.20

Inno’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Inno. Inno is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Inno competitors beat Inno on 13 of the 13 factors compared.

Inno Company Profile

Inno Holdings Inc. manufactures and sells cold-formed-steel members, castor cubes, mobile factories, and prefabricated homes in the United States. The company provides cold-formed steel framing and a mobile factory for off-site equipment rental, sales, service, and support. It serves in residential, commercial, industrial, and infrastructure projects. Inno Holdings Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Brookshire, Texas.

