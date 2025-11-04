TD Cowen Increases Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Price Target to $197.00

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by TD Cowen from $175.00 to $197.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ARES. Cfra Research raised shares of Ares Management to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ares Management from $178.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Ares Management from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Ares Management from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.07.

Shares of ARES traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.32. 714,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,703,858. Ares Management has a 52-week low of $110.63 and a 52-week high of $200.49. The firm has a market cap of $50.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.81.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 9.47%.The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 128,837 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.30, for a total value of $22,971,637.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 2,590,000 shares of company stock worth $464,430,639 over the last three months. 36.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 9.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,936,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,626,179,000 after buying an additional 1,746,376 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 0.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,308,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,218,084,000 after purchasing an additional 30,451 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 2.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,534,773 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $565,180,000 after buying an additional 94,825 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,454,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $596,280,000 after purchasing an additional 244,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ares Management by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,586,253 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $413,516,000 after buying an additional 238,531 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

