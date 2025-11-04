Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Ingredion had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Ingredion updated its FY 2025 guidance to 11.100-11.300 EPS.

Ingredion Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of Ingredion stock traded down $5.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.52. 856,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,118. Ingredion has a twelve month low of $102.31 and a twelve month high of $155.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Ingredion Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is 32.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingredion

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 36,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.52, for a total transaction of $4,591,031.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 50,129 shares in the company, valued at $6,342,321.08. This represents a 41.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vista Investment Management raised its holdings in Ingredion by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 10,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 4.2% during the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 4.9% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 0.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 5.6% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on INGR. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Ingredion from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy (b)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $136.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ingredion

Ingredion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.