ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

ams-OSRAM AG Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.30, but opened at $6.70. ams-OSRAM shares last traded at $6.70, with a volume of 480 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays reissued a “cautious” rating on shares of ams-OSRAM in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ams-OSRAM presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get ams-OSRAM alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ams-OSRAM

ams-OSRAM Stock Performance

ams-OSRAM Company Profile

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.05.

(Get Free Report)

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia/Pacific. The company operates in Semiconductors and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductors segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as high-performance LEDs, lasers, and optical sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial and medical technology end markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ams-OSRAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ams-OSRAM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.