Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Astronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATROB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $50.50, but opened at $46.56. Astronics shares last traded at $46.56, with a volume of 140 shares trading hands.

Astronics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -399.97 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.41.

Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $204.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.14 million. Astronics had a positive return on equity of 22.89% and a negative net margin of 0.45%.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

