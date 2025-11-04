Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.18, but opened at $1.08. Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais shares last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 6,488 shares.

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais Stock Down 13.6%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.91. The stock has a market cap of $558.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais had a negative net margin of 12.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.19%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Mining and Logistics, Steel Metallurgy, and Steel Transformation. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; provides storage, handling, and road cargo transportation services; and operates highway and railway cargo terminals.

